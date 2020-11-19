Hero MotoCorp Sold 43,000 Units Per Day During The Festive Season

We all know that the festive season has helped the automobile sector in recovering. Almost every manufacturer in the country has posted a great positive sales record. Benefiting from this demand, Hero MotoCorp has revealed that the company managed to sell more than 14 lakh units in the 32 days of the festive season, beginning from the first day of Navratri, till the day after Bhai Duj. This means that the company has extracted the most from the boost in demand which was seen post-pandemic. Interestingly, 14 lakh units sold in a month, translates to close to 43,000 units sold each of these days.

Other baffling numbers

The company claims that this is a 98 per cent YoY growth, comparing these figures to 2019. Hero MotoCorp has also recorded the lowest inventory post the festive season. The domestic sales of Hero MotoCorp jumped 34.78 per cent to 7,91,137 units in October 2020 from 5,86,988 units in October 2019. The company’s export sales climbed 28.15 per cent to 15,711 units in October 2020 from 12,260 units in October 2019.

Speaking more about the sales in October, Hero MotoCorp has reported that the motorcycle sales were 32.54 per cent higher than 5,52,672 units sold in October 2019, while the scooter sales were 59.63 per cent better than 46,576 units sold in October 2019.

These sales figures are mostly credited to the popular two-wheelers in India, segmentwise, namely- the 100cc segment includes Hero Splendor+ and the affordable and efficient Hero HF Deluxe. On the other hand, the 125cc motorcycle segment was packed with Hero Glamour and Hero’s Super Splendor. And lastly, the most loved premium motorcycles were Hero Xtreme 160R and the Hero XPulse.

The biggest reason for Hero MotoCorp’s successful sales records is the planning of dealerships and the execution of the entire process amidst the pandemic when people were not able to visit the dealerships. In a press statement, the company said that “Hero MotoCorp has continued to consolidate its market share in the domestic two-wheeler market since the resumption of plant operations and retail sales in early May. Hero MotoCorp’s market share has grown by more than 500 bps in the month of October,”. While the pandemic has not left us, now that the world has resumed working and everyone has accepted the new normal, Hero MotoCorp continues to expect positive growth in the near future.