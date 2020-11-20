Tata Motors Celebrates the Milestone Of 4 Million Passenger Vehicles With ‘#WeLoveYou4Million’ Campaign Film

It’s always a proud moment for every Indian to see an Indian company achieve greatness. Tata Motors is one such company that has now successfully managed to bring 4 million passenger vehicles to Indian streets. To celebrate this achievement, the carmaker has rolled out a special video which has been narrated with a voiceover by prominent actor and Padma Shri Award recipient – Mr. Anupam Kher. The video highlights the company’s journey towards Atmanirbharta – one car at a time.

Watch video

This film will make everyone nostalgic as it draws a visual timeline in the voice of Mr. Kher narrating the key milestones achieved by the company since its establishment in 1945. From reliving some of India’s iconic historic moments to keeping up with the changing times, the video captures it all and concludes with the launch of the New Forever BS6 range of cars – the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Altroz, thereby highlighting another feat of Tata Motors by presenting the youngest and the safest product portfolio in the Indian automobile market.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch of this film, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “As one of India’s foremost home-grown automotive brands, we are delighted to have reached this significant milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. We are honored to have the legendary Mr. Anupam Kher as the narrator of the glorious journey of a brand that is a legend in itself. This film is a testament to not only our evolutionary growth over the last 30 years but also the growth that India has seen as a nation through this period. This narration celebrates Tata Motors and all those who have supported us in these years, as we continue to provide class-defining products to our consumers, thereby allowing us to be thought leaders in the realm of design, safety, and performance.”

“Historically, Tata Motors has always broken barriers and created new benchmarks by consistently bringing innovative products that cater to the ‘Indian’ customer, thus contributing to an ‘Atmanirbhar’ or a ‘self-reliant’ India, since the very beginning. Our recently launched BS6 range of products further solidifies our commitment towards our customers, as we prepare ourselves to not only become future-ready by staying New Forever but by also carving the road to safer mobility in India.” he said.

As part of this campaign, the company is also hosting the #WeLoveYou4million quiz on Instagram. As a result of this quiz, the carmaker is offering its customers, a chance to win their favourite Tata cars. With the growing customer base for the New Forever range, Tata Motors has climbed to the 3rd spot in the passenger vehicles segment in India. The company has also recorded a market share of 7.9 percent in H1FY21. Posting a healthy growth of 22 percent (YTD) vis-a-vis last year (April – October).