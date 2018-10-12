Renault Joins the Festive Season Offers with the Captur, to Offer Cash Benefits and New Features

Joining the festive season offers bandwagon is the Captur SUV offered by Renault. The Japanese car manufacturer would be offering cash benefits of up INR 81,000 and will also offer a new colour, Radiant Red, and roof rails on the RXT Petrol, RXT Diesel & Platine Diesel variants. With this offer, Renault may be able to boost their sales volume this festive season, a time when the Indian market achieves the highest number of sales. The offers would be made available only on the Captur SUV and no other Renault offerings have been listed in the offer list.

Talking about the car, the Captur is a mid-size SUV offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The car gets a host of features which include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seats support, brake assist and ABS with EBD as standard across all variants. Up front, it gets an all LED headlight united with integrated DRLs and a rather beautiful curvy front fascia. Talking about beautiful things, the car gets a nice crossover inspired design which looks rather neat and stylish and despite its soft looks, the SUV is quite a capable off-roader and is one of the best riding cars in its class.

Also Read: Renault Launches New App With Advanced Features

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes In India

The car offers two engine options, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine which generates 108 bhp and a turning force of 240 Nm. The petrol unit is also a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder unit which generates 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque, both engines come mated with a five-speed manual transmission. Renault does not have plans to introduce an automatic transmission yet which lets the car down in front of its main competitor, the Hyundai Creta which offers an automatic transmission with both petrol and diesel engines. The Ex-Showroom prices of the Captur start from INR 9,99,999 to INR 13,24,999.