Buy a Ducati Bike to Get a Go-Pro or Even a Trip to Italy

This festive season, Ducati has plans to attract new customers by giving out assured gifts to customers buying the Scrambler 800, Multistrada 950 and Diavel bikes from any of their showrooms located in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. For the venture, Ducati has partnered up with American action-camera company, Go-Pro to enable customers to capture their moments spent on their two-wheeled partner. Buyers will get a GoPro Hero camera with mounts on the purchase of any Scrambler from the 800 range and a GoPro Hero 7 silver camera with mounts on the purchase of the Multistrada 950.

Buyers of the Diavel and Diavel are not forgotten, on buying the cruiser offered by Ducati, customers will get an all-expense paid trip to Ducati Museum in Bologna, Italy. This would be a great opportunity for buyers to experience the legacy and heritage of Ducati in its true form. Opened in 1998, the Ducati Museum is a bikers paradise which showcases the brand’s rich history and has almost every bike of theirs on display, a perfect vacation for a Ducati enthusiast. The museum also showcases the Italian’s brand early, non-automotive products which not many people know about.

Commenting on this, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We are committed to delight our customers and these festive offerings are a testament to our commitment. The partnership with GoPro will allow Ducatistis to capture their meaningful experiences thereby adding to the allure of festivity. To further enhance the excitement, a trip to Ducati Museum will be the perfect festive gift from Ducati India to Diavel fans in the country.” So what are you waiting for? Hurry up to your nearest Ducati showroom as this offer would be valid only for a limited time period.