Renault India Teases The 2020 Kwid; To Be Launched Soon

When the Renault Kwid was first launched in India, it went on to become the first genuine threat to what largely has been India’s best-selling car, the Alto. The Kwid’s sales numbers scripted a success story for the French brand and a facelifted avatar is about to be introduced next month. Borrowing styling cues from the recently revealed City KZE electric car for China, the next-gen Renault Kwid will up its mini SUV game even further with this new avatar.

Like most new-gen SUVs, the fascia will feature a reserved space for LED DRLs under the bonnet’s crease and the actual headlamp setup will be nestled inside space carved out into the bumper. The headlamp area could be highlighted with a chunky piece of plastic which could have contrast-coloured accents to add some funk to the appearance. At the rear, the taillight cluster is new too and features LEDs while the rest of the car’s design will most likely be identical to the current-gen Kwid.

The car featured in the images here is the City K-ZE

In the engine department, we expect the current drivetrain to be retained. where two engine options are on offer – 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol and an 800cc with as many cylinders. Both these motors are BS-IV compliant and their BS-VI avatar will be plonked under the hood, closer to the implementation date of the new norms. Besides that, the 2020 Kwid will also conform to the new safety norms and become better in terms of pedestrian safety and side-impact protection. Also, it will come fitted as standard with a driver-side airbag, speed alarm, and rear parking sensors.

Inside the cabin, expect the facelifted Renault Kwid to feature the same steering wheel as on the Triber and a slightly bigger screen for infotainment which will be Apple Carplay and Android Auto compliant. The upholstery could be updated too. To compete, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is also ready for its launch on the 30th of September. It will be an interesting fight. Stay tuned.