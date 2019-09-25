Bookings For The 2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Are Now Open; Launch On 3rd October

Hyundai Motor India has finally unveiled the 2019 India-spec Elantra facelift. The new model now gets an even sportier, futuristic and progressive design language that makes the car look more attractive and interesting than before. However, when compared to the international model, there are a couple of features the India-spec Elantra might miss out on, such as a set of 18-inch aluminium wheels, blind-spot monitoring system, etc. The bookings for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift are now open, while the national launch is scheduled to take place on the 3rd of October, 2019

In terms of exterior upgrades, the 2019 Elantra gets re-shaped headlamps with LED DRL’s, a new Hexagonal Grille, a muscular bonnet, triangular fog lamps and a redesigned rear end for a sleek look. The overall exterior facelift is completed with intricate triangular designs everywhere giving it a sharper and more angular look. All these sharp design features reflect a strong expression of the premium sedan.

On the inside, the new-gen Elantra will likely retain a lot of features from its international sibling. Some of the features on the international version include a new safety kit with driver attention alert, forward-collision warning system with automatic emergency braking, a lane departure warning system with active lane control and a rearview camera with a cross-traffic alert system. The other interior highlights include the addition of an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Bluetooth, while the top-end model is equipped with Qi-compatible wireless device charging and a standard infinity premium sound system with eight speakers and Clari-Fi music restoration technology.

Mechanically speaking, the engine options for the new-gen 2019 Elantra remain the same as the previous generation model, which means Hyundai will retain both, the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which produces 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and the 1.6-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which produces 128 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and around 260 Nm of peak torque at 2,750 rpm. These engines are expected to be paired with both manual and automatic gearboxes. Apart from this, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra will continue to compete against the Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia, and the new Honda Civic in the premium sedan segment.