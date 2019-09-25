Vespa And Aprilia Announce Festive Beneifts Of Up To INR 10,000

Both part of the Piaggio Group, Aprilia and Vespa have announced festive offers on their range of two-wheelers. Customers can avail this offer from August to October and earn benefits worth INR 10,000 on both the brands. Under the ‘Funtabulous Offer’, customers can enjoy five years free warranty which includes two years of comprehensive warranty and three years of extended warranty.

The customers can also avail free ‘On Road Assist’ and labour free service for the first year of purchase, clubbed with PayTM benefits worth INR 6000. Additionally, Vespa and Aprilia consumers can benefit from free insurance worth upto INR 4000, where all 125 cc models get five years of third-party free insurance and all 150 cc models get insurance benefits. Aligned to the demands for 125 cc scooters, Piaggio India recently launched Aprilia Storm and Vespa Urban Club which can be availed through the ‘Funtabulous Offer’ along with the existing range – Aprilia SR 125, SR 150 and SR 150 Race and Vespa SXL125, SXL150, VXL 125, VXL150 and Elegante. Through the offer, consumers can also enjoy five years warranty and insurance on 125 cc Vespa and Aprilia models and benefits for 150 cc models.

Commenting on the special festive offer, Mr Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “Piaggio is delighted to bring the fun and spontaneous offer on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. We have seen the aspirational value accorded to our iconic brands and through this unique festive offer, we hope our consumers can celebrate the spirit of choice.”

Aprilia is about to introduce entry-level performance motorcycles in the Indian market, which will most probably be revealed at the upcoming, 2020 Auto Expo. Making an announcement earlier this year, Aprilia had stated that they will introduce four products in the premium 150cc+ segment. The new Aprilia motorcycles will be based upon the products displayed at the Auto Expo 2018 and the first example will be introduced by mid-2020. Among the four products, one or more could come fitted with a motor that displaces more than 150cc.

Earlier, the company had revealed that with their current engines, both, the Aprilia RS 150 and the Tuono 150 lacked in power in comparison to their rivals, which boast of better tech and more horses. This single-cylinder motor made 18 bhp of power and 14 Nm of torque, which is almost at par with its direct competitor, the Yamaha R15 V3. In comparison, the Yamaha 150cc motor makes 19.3 PS of power and 15 Nm of torque. Clearly, Aprilia intends to lead rather than follow and wants to outdo this power figure not just in terms of torque, but horsepower too.