Renault India Offers Benefits Of Up To Rs 70,000 This Festive Season

Renault India is offering massive discounts, benefits and offers for the upcoming festival. The French carmaker is known in India for its affordable cars like the Kwid and Triber, and the tough Duster. The company has recently introduced an AMT and Neotech variant for its entry-level hatchback Kwid.

Renault has also launched the new 2020 BS6 compliant Duster, which is claimed to be the most powerful SUV in its segment. The Triber is also available with an AMT option and is the most affordable and practical seven-seater from the carmaker. All these moves show us the importance of Indian customers for Renault. With all these continuous efforts to increase its grip in India, Renault is also offering several benefits and offers to enjoy the maximum benefit from the pandemic.

This October, Renault is offering a wide range of cashback offers, benefits, loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts and many other offers along with easy financing options. Depending on the variant and model, customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on their favourite Renault car.

2020 BS6 Renault Duster:

Starting with the new Renault Duster, it comes with the benefits of up to Rs 70,000 for all its variant carrying a 1.5-litre engine. The other 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine powered variants, receive slightly lesser benefits of up to Rs 30,000. These offers include corporate discounts of up to Rs 30,000, along with loyalty or exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000 (depending on the variant). The car also gets an additional Rs 15,000 off as special benefits for farmers. The Renault Duster also comes with the brand’s Easy Care Package of 3 years or 50,000km.

Renault Triber:

Renault’s affordable sub-4 metre MPV Triber is offered with total benefits of up to Rs 30,000 this festive season. These benefits include Rs 20,000 off as exchange benefits and Rs 10,000 as a loyalty bonus. The Triber also offers Corporate discounts of up to Rs 9,000 and Rs 4,000 as special rural benefits for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members.

Renault Kwid:

The popular entry-level budget-friendly car, Renault Kwid, comes with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000. Other than this, some variants of the car will also get exchange offers of up to Rs 15,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000. And if for every other customer, Renault is also offering the Kwid with corporate discounts of up to Rs 9,000 and just like the Triber, farmers, gram panchayat members and sarpanch are entitled to receive an additional Rs 5,000 off as a special bonus. Apart from all these offers and discounts, All three cars from Renault will also come with low-interest rates of 3.99% when purchased using Renault Easy Finance options.