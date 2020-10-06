MG Gloster Launch Date Announced

MG Motors has finally revealed the launch date for its flagship offering, Gloster. The carmaker has confirmed that the Gloster will be launched on 8th October 2020. The company has already revealed the variant-wise details and specs of the Gloster, in an online event conducted this month. However, MG will announce the price structure for the Gloster at the launch event on 8th October.

The MG Gloster will arrive with a host of segment-first features, which includes the unique selling point of the premium SUV, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Some other features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist amongst others like Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

MG is also offering an on-demand Four-Wheel Drive that extends multiple driving modes in the Gloster. It is an Intelligent All Terrain System that provides enhanced control during vehicle off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case, a state-of-the-art electronic shift-on-the-fly technology. It also comes with seven different drive modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Rock’.

As mentioned above, MG Gloster will arrive with a level-1 autonomous suite with advanced driver assistance systems called ADAS. The MG Gloster will be sold in four variants- Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The most affordable base Super variant will be offered as a seven-seater. While the Smart and Savvy variants will be offered as a six-seaters. However, Sharp trim will be the only Gloster with the option of both six and seven seating configurations.

Speaking on the unveiling of the luxurious off-roader, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, technology disruption has always been the key priority. We pioneered the first internet car in India – HECTOR, followed by the ZS EV, the first pure electric internet SUV. We are beginning a new chapter in India’s auto sector today with the launch of its First Autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV. There are multiple scenarios wherein Gloster can sense and make decisions to improve your overall driving experience with ADAS technology. In other words, Gloster is not just another car – it is a high-tech assistant that only thinks about you, your safety, and your comfort all the time. With best-in-class features, a towering road presence, powerful capability, and luxurious interiors, the all-new MG Gloster is designed to set new benchmarks.”

The Standard features across the Gloster, include an 8.0-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, LED cabin lights, three-zone auto climate control, captain seats, panoramic sunroof, a fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), 18-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights, dual front, side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, roll movement intervention, hill hold control, hill descent control, and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, and rear disc brakes.