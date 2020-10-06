Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 9,000 Mark; Deliveries To Commence On November 1st

For what has indeed been a much-awaited launch, admiration for the all-new Mahindra Thar is now making the cash registers at Mahindra ring loud. Bookings for the All-New Thar has already crossed 9,000 bookings, since its launch on October 2, 2020. This, despite only 18 cities being part of phase one markets where test drive and demo vehicles are available.

Perhaps the lockdown has finally made people realise the importance of exploring the outdoors and what better vehicle than the all-new Thar to go out and see the world. Also, the fact that the all-new Thar is a more polished vehicle for everyday use has made fence-sitters finally consider purchasing one. In addition to the traditional lovers of this iconic brand, the All-New Thar has also appealed to a whole new set of urban lifestyle-seekers, who have shown significant interest in the Convertible Top and Automatic Transmission top-end variants.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the All-New Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that the All-New Thar has resonated well with lifestyle seekers, families & women buyers, thereby opening up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic lifestyle 4X4 SUV. Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities, to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the All-New Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment. Our endeavour is to ensure that test-drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience and book the All-New Thar.”

Since its launch on October 2, 2020, the All-New Thar has received over 36,000 enquiries and more than 3.3 lakh website visitors. Test drives for the All-New Thar have begun in phases, starting with 18 cities. The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, 2020, and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15, 2020. For more details and updates on test drives, customers can visit https://auto.mahindra.com/test-drive?brand=thar. The deliveries for the All-New Thar will commence on November 1, 2020.