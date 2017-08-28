Renault Captur India Launch Officially Announced for 2017: Images, Specs and Details

Note: Official images used in the piece are those of the Russian version of the Captur and are meant only for representation purposes. The Indian version may look different

Renault India has officially confirmed the launch of its much awaited Crossover, the Captur for India. In an official release, the French carmaker asserted that the car will be launched in calender year 2017. The company also shared a teaser image of the car for the Indian market in the release. Renault already has a strong presence in the crossover segment with the Duster, and the Captur will further strengthen its positioning with a more premium, modern looking and feature laden product placed above the rugged Duster.

“We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault CAPTUR in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design” Renault India CEO and MD Sumit Sawhney said in an official statament. The CAPTUR has sold over a million cars worldwide. The Indian version, however, will me tuned to suit the country-specific requirements with high levels of customisation. Renault India has an aggressive plan to launch the CAPTUR in India, with several initiatives planned over the next few months.

Deesign wise the Capture looks way sleeker than the Duster with full LED headlamps and signature Renault eyebrows. Key styling elements up front will include a gloss black bar connecting the headlamps and C shaped LED DRLs surrounding the fog lamps.

Strong haunches and a sporty stance will characterize the sides with plastic undercladding to highlight the go-anywhere attitude. At the rear, the new crossover will get minimal tail-lamps with LED elements.

The Renault Captur will share its powertain with the Duster. Powering the chic crossover will be the 1598 cc 4-cylinder petrol engine with 104 PS of power and 148 Nm of torque – this engine will be mated to a five speed manual transmission. The diesel mill will be the 1461 cc 4-cylinder unit with 85 PS and 110 PS versions with torque figures of 200 Nm and 245 Nm – the oil burning variants will get a 6-speed transmission. The customers will also have the option to choose between 2WD and 4WD versions. Expect to see the automatic CVT and AMT gearboxes to be introduced a while after the manual version has been launches.

On the inside, the Captur will likely get two-tone beige and black dashboard with a 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre. Both front and rear seats are likely to offer good comfort and legroom, although the boot space at 387 litres will be lower than its competitors. The Captur also offers a lot of customization options internationally, and we expect Renault India to offer the program for the Indian customers as well.

The Captur will be priced in the region of the Hyundai Creta with the sticker price starting from around INR 10 Lakh and going all the way up to INR 15 Lakhs for the top of the line variant.

Renault India also crossed the milestone of 300 dealership outlets in India, which makes it one of the fastest network ramp-ups in the automotive industry – this should give more confidence to the customers opting for products with the lozenge logo.

Check out an image gallery of the international specs Captur below