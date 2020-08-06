Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Launch Soon; What To Expect?

The BS6 Renault Duster is currently powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 106 PS and 142 Nm. Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, it’s the only engine option available as the punchy 1.5-litre diesel engine could not make the BS6 cut.

The lack of punch will soon be addressed as dealerships have confirmed that the BS6 Duster Turbo Petrol could be introduced by the end of this month. Variants powered by this exciting new engine will also benefit from a few visual differentiators on the outside.

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, to highlight the SUV’s sporty intent, the Duster Turbo Petrol will feature red highlights in the front grille, the fog lamp housing and on the Duster lettering on the tailgate, a chrome-finished exhaust finisher, contrast black roof rails, 17″ alloy wheels and a projector headlamp setup with LED DRLs.

The cabin will be a dual-tone affair, draped in midnight black and stone grey, while the fabric seat upholstery will feature blue stitching. The equipment list will be added with features such as a start/stop feature for the engine, remote cabin pre-cooling, automatic climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, dual airbags with ABS, ESP and Hill Start Assist, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen.

The star of the show will be the new engine though – a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine which cranks out 156 Hp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic. We believe this engine will be offered for the top-spec RxZ trim, while lower trim levels will continue with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. The introduction of the turbo petrol motor will make the Duster, along with the Kicks, one of the most powerful petrol SUVs in the segment. In terms of prices, the current top-spec Duster asks for INR 9.9 lakh ex-showroom. With the introduction of the turbo petrol engine, expect a hike of anywhere between INR 1.5 – 2 lakh, depending on the transmission option you choose.

We’ll be back with more details once this updated Renault is officially launched. Will it be just as much fun behind the wheel as the diesel-powered example? Will it be even better? Only time will tell.