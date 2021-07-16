Renault Commences Export Of Made-in-India Kiger

When Nissan waged a price war against its rivals with the Magnite SUV, it was about time that Renault did the same. The French carmaker didn’t disappoint and gave us the Kiger. Both the Kiger and the Magnite are absolute value for money propositions and have brought anything but success for their respective manufacturers. And now, Renault India has announced that it has commenced exports of its sub-4 metre compact SUV Renault Kiger to Nepal.

More details

The all-new Renault Kiger will be offered in Nepal through Renault’s distributor – Advanced Automobiles Pvt. Ltd, part of Vaishal Group which is one of the largest groups in Nepal. Renault has extensive coverage with 15 sales and 13 service outlets across Nepal. The first batch that was exported to Nepal consisted of 122 Renault Kiger cars.

Specs and features

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission. It is made for an everyday user, not a hardcore enthusiast.

Value for money quotient is high on this package as it significantly undercuts its rivals. The base naturally aspirated petrol engine gets an AMT which the Magnite misses out on. It is pitted directly against the Magnite.

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It also gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and Apple Carplay along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes, ambient lighting and more.

Official statement

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Following a successful launch in India, Renault KIGER has already established itself as a breakthrough product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. The commencement of Kiger exports has marked a significant milestone in Renault’s Make in India journey, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of KIGER to other countries in the SAARC region, alongside growing the KIGER family in India.”