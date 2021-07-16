Motoroids Exclusive- Peugeot 2008 SUV Spied In All Its Glory!

Its been hardly a few days since we spotted the Peugeot 2008 testing in Chennai and now we have a fresh set of pictures of this beautiful French SUV! In a Motoroids exclusive, we’ve spotted the Peugeot 2008 in a stunning shade of Elixir Red. The 2008 seems to be undergoing testing in the country however we don’t know if Peugeot will enter our market and launch the 2008. The Peugeot 2008 could be used to test components for its Citroen siblings. The spy shots were sent in by our reader Mitesh Narula.

More details

Citroen India manufactures the C5 Aircross at its plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Citroen India plans to launch a car every year.

Their next vehicle will be the C3 crossover SUV. The FCA formed a merger with the Groupe PSA (parent company of Peugeot) thus making it a part of the Stellantis. They are focused more on the Citroen brand as of now for the Indian market but soon there is a possibility of Peugeot entering India officially.

Design

The Peugeot 2008 has a large grille with the brand’s lion logo in the middle. Other highlights of the attractive front end are the striking DRLs and the headlights.

Now coming to the rear, the tail lamps have a unique design, there is a triple LED design and the tail lamp is blacked out. The Peugeot 2008 is based on the CMP1 platform, the same modular architecture will be underpinning the Citroen C3 crossover.

Interior

The interior gets a pair of huge high-resolution screens and the cabin features soft-touch materials all around. The iCockpit design features a fully digital drivers display tucked behind the two-spoke steering wheel. The instrument cluster features some cool 3D animations and a 3D navigation system.

Specs

Internationally, the engine options offered with the Peugeot 2008 are both petrol and diesel. The diesel engine is a 1.5 BlueHDi which ranges from 100-130hp state of tune depending on the variant. It comes mated to a manual or an automatic transmission. The 2008 also gets the option of an all-electric powertrain. It is believed that 2008 could be testing the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that would power the CC21 (C3 SUV). This engine comes in three states of tune ranging from 98 to 151hp.