How Will Ola Electric Scooter Stack Up Against The Ather 450X?

Electric scooters are leading the charge in the Indian electric revolution. And the electric mobility space in our country is soon going to brace the impact of a new entrant in the form of Ola’s upcoming electric scooter. The mobility giant has already started accepting bookings for the same and has also revealed some key features that confirm its positioning in the market. The premium end of the electric scooter segment in India is currently being reined by Ather 450X. TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak are close competitors of the same but the Ather trumps both of them in most of the departments.

More details

So how will the upcoming Ola Electric scooter is going to stack up against the venerable Ather 450X? Let’s find out!

We are going to stick to the information that has been revealed by the company itself rather than speculating the specs and misleading our readers.

Boot space

Ola has confirmed that its electric scooter will boast of biggest under-seat storage in its class. We have seen in the teaser video as well the Ola Electric Scooter managed to gobble up two half-face helmets in its under-seat storage compartment.

The Ather 450X boasts of 22 litres of storage and in all probability, Ola’s electric offering will be able to trump over Ather in this department.

App-based keyless access

One thing that sets electric scooters apart from their ICE counterparts is how tech-laden they have become. Almost all the electric scooters available today are equipped with smartphone connectivity and related features. Ola Group’s CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal has made it official that their Electric Scooter will come with app-based keyless access, which in simple words means that you will be able to lock and unlock the scooter with the help of a smartphone app.

The Ather 450X is loaded in this department too, as it can also receive OTA updates for its UI. The company recently rolled out its 13th OTA (Over the Air) update Atherstack Atom. This update enables the Bluetooth® based Music & Call feature on the Ather 450X. The latest update also includes the revamped version of the Ather App for all Ather owners with Android and iOS devices. It will be interesting to see which other gimmicks Ola Electric scooter has up its sleeves.

Segment-leading range

One of the deciding factors while buying an electric scooter is its range. Ola has claimed that its electric scooter will come with a segment-leading range. Previously, the company revealed that its upcoming electric scooter will be capable of getting juiced up from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes. This charging time will be good enough to deliver a range of 75 km, while full-charge range of the scooter is said to be somewhere around 150 km. If the claims hold any ground, the scooter will sport a longer range than most of its rivals including the Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

It is most likely to go on sale in India by end of the ongoing month. Its pricing may fall somewhere in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).