2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Spotted With New Interior

The mid size sedan space has been heating up once again and Hyundai clearly does not want to be left behind. A test car of the 2026 Verna facelift has now been spotted, giving us an early glimpse of what the updated model has to offer.
The present Verna has bold styling that divided opinions. Sales numbers clearly reflect the impact. In January of 2026, Hyundai sold less than 1000 units of the Verna, while rivals such as the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia were near the 2000 mark each. A refresh seems timely.
A recent video leak reveals the cabin as well as some exterior changes.
Interior highlights that can be seen in the leak:
- New steering wheel without the conventional Hyundai logo
- Morse code style Hyundai symbol on the horn pad
- Red stitching on steering and seats, probably turbo version
- Dual 10.25 inch digital screens (One unit for instrument cluster, other for touchscreen infotainment display)
- Automatic gearbox visible
- Brushed aluminium inserts on dashboard
- Three spoke steering design retained
The cabin layout has a familiar look with a slight refresh. The dual screen configuration looks fairly similar to the current version and the overall design seems to have been inspired by Hyundai’s newer models such as the Venue.
Exterior changes are expected to be subtle
- Sleek LED DRLs continue
- Horizon style LED light bar at the front
- Revised front grille pattern expected
- Updated front bumper
- Silver accents on lower bumper
- Similar silver detailing at the rear
- Potential new alloy wheel design
- Tail lamps mostly unchanged
Feature list is expected to be strong.
- Automatic climate control
- Electric seat adjustment
- Ventilated seats
- Leatherette upholstery
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360 degree camera
- Electric sunroof
- Connected car technology
Engine options are likely to remain unchanged.
1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 115 PS and 143 Nm
- Manual and iVT options
1.5 litre turbo petrol
- 160 PS and 253 Nm torque
- 7-speed DCT
The Verna facelift should arrive later this year. Prices should not be far from the current range of Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 17.13 lakh ex showroom.
Hyundai appears to be working on refinement, not a complete redesign.The update aims to strengthen the Verna against Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, all of which are also expected to receive updates soon.
If these changes translate well in the final version, the Verna could regain some lost ground in the segment.