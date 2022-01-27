Range Rover SV Bookings Open: Quintessentially British!

Think of the term ‘British SUV’ and chances are that the Range Rover would come to your mind! Land Rover recently launched the new-gen Range Rover for a cool ₹2.3 crore. Bookings are already underway and you can choose from one of the many trims including SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. Now, Range Rover is set to launch the bespoke SV edition which comes with tons of exclusive design themes, details, and material choices from the brand’s Special Vehicle Operations division.

What’s new

The Range Rover SV features exclusive ceramic bits to differentiate it from the standard version. As standard, Range Rover SV features a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with uniquely shaped seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. Customers can also choose sustainable leather alternatives by choosing the Light Cloud and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics. Long Wheelbase models will have the choice of four-seat SV Signature Suite which will have an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator.

It can also be specified with 13.1-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover. Other options include 23-inch forged Diamond turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels, 14 bespoke premium colors, and 7 different design themes. In terms of a diesel powertrain, you get a 3.0L 6-cylinder diesel unit that puts out 350PS of power and 700Nm of torque The petrol engine is a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 that puts out 530PS of power and 750Nm of torque, this much grunt is good enough to shoot this car from standstill to 100kmph in just 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph.

Quick recap

This SUV is being offered with two wheelbase options. A standard wheelbase and a longer wheelbase. The latter is 200mm longer than the former, and can also offer a third row on demand. As far as exterior design goes, the car has a definite resemblance to the previous-gen model, with only subtle changes that make it apart. There is a new front bumper, new grille, and new LED headlights as well. The door handles are now flush with the body of the car.