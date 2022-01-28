Honda Grazia Crosses 2 Lakh Sales In Eastern India

When it comes to scooters, Honda could be touted as the champion in India. After all, the brand’s iconic Activa made paved the way for scooters today. Further down the line, Honda introduced many other scooters which targeted different sets of audiences. For the younger generation, Honda launched the Grazia 125. Now, Honda has sold over 2 lakh units of the Grazia in the East Indian region. The Grazia has seen growing demand amongst the youngsters in the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Nagaland.

Official statement

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.,” It is a moment of great pride and testimony from 2lac happy & satisfied Grazia125 customers in the region. An icon of youthfulness and fun persona, Grazia125 has re-crafted itself over the years with bolder features and a strong road presence. It has truly inspired trendy youngsters in the region to explore the unknown. We once again thank our customers for their continued love & trust in brand Honda.”

Honda Grazia 125: a recap

It continues to be a 125cc scooter, but the Grazia has received an all-new motor courtesy of the Activa 125. In the new Grazia, it uses a Honda Eco Technology motor. Apart from this, it also incorporates a programmed fuel injection which improves the fuel efficiency of the scooter. This engine cranks out 8.25PS of power and 10.3Nm of peak torque in this avatar as compared to 8.29PS in the Activa. This is slightly lower than 8.6PS and 10.54Nm available on the BS4 Grazia, but that is the price we pay for cleaner tailpipe emissions. Apart from this, it has also been given an enhanced smart power (eSP) system.

Honda has tweaked the overall design of the scooter, which lends it a sharper stance. The headlight unit is a sleeker LED unit and higher up on the front apron, the new Grazia gets LED DRLs. Providing both comfort and convenience are its striking features like LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, 3-step Adjustable Rear Suspension, and Front Telescopic Suspension.