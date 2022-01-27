Mahindra Achieves A New Milestone With XUV700 Deliveries!

The Mahindra XUV700 is arguably one of the most ‘in demand’ cars right now in the Indian market. With 70,000 bookings in a matter of a few days, the Mahindra XUV700 has been a huge success in the Indian market. The huge demand coupled with the ongoing semiconductor shortage has led to long waiting periods for the SUV. However, Mahindra did commit that it will be delivering 14000 units by January. Now, the brand has kept its promise and completed the billings for 14000 units now which could come as a relief to the current and potential customers.

Mahindra XUV700: A quick recap

The XUV700 comes with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2-liter 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine gets two states of tune. The first is 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants.

The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm. Additonally, the XUV700 diesel automatic also comes in the AWD guise. The Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with features. It comes with two 10.25 HD screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speakers 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles and electronic parking brake to name a few.

The ever-so-popular Mahindra XUV700 has scored an impressive 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and 4-star for child occupant protection. This doesn’t come as a piece of surprising news since Mahindra cars in the past have done well in the Global NCAP crash test. The XUV700 already comes loaded with many ADAS features which make it much safer and this result proves that it has a strong structural rigidity as well. The current waiting period for the XUV700 spans for over 70 weeks.