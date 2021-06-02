QJ Motor Chase 700 Is The Latest Middleweight Streetfighter From The Chinese Bikemaker

Another day and QJ Motor has unveiled yet another motorcycle. The Chinese bikemaker, otherwise known as the parent company of Benelli, has been on its feet in updating and expanding its portfolio. The motorcycle in consideration today is the QJ Chase 700. The 600-700cc middleweight segment has been booming off late and the Chase 700 will now play a crucial role representing the company in the same segment.

More details

As with the other motorcycles unveiled recently by the group, the Chase 700 will be first sold in the Chinese market and will become a rebadged Benelli when it gets to other countries.

The Chase 700 promises to be a mean streetfighter and that intent is perfectly reflected with the way it looks. Take the front fascia for instance, that looks meaner than most of the streetfighter nakeds available in its segment. The tank extensions appear to be rather sharp and the tank is sculpted in a rather bulbous manner. The rear end appears to carry the same design philosophy and gels well with the rest of the motorcycle.

Specs and features

It is being reported that the engine is sourced from CFMoto, otherwise considered to be QJMotor’s arch rival in its home country. The Chase 700 utilizes a 693cc parallel-twin motor which is said to have been sourced from CFMoto. That said, we can expect the Chase 700 to perform very similarly to that of the 700 CL-X, when it comes to throttle response and overall power delivery, that is. The QJ Motor Chase 700 is expected to pump out around 76 horsepower, giving it just a slight edge, performance-wise, against the Japanese crop of 650cc nakeds.

In terms of safety equipment, the QJ Chase 700 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by adjustable KYB USD front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear. They are possibly borrowed from the QJ SRK 600.

Also read: Leaked QJ Motor Race 250 Is One Gorgeous 250cc Sportsbike!

There is currently no word from the manufacturer regarding its availability in our country but if it ever gets here, it would serve as a perfect addition in Benelli India’s lineup.