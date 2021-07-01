Punekar’s Get A New Electric Scooter – TVS iQube Launched

Bajaj and Ather have been battling for a place in the garage of e-scooter buyers in Pune. They now face a new competitor in the form of the TVS iQube. Pune will be the third city where the iQube is made available after been offered in Bangalore first and then in Delhi.

More Details

The TVS iQube is a formidable competitor to the Ather 450X and the Bajaj Chetak which cost around the ₹1.40 L mark. The iQube has been launched in Pune at just ₹1.11L after passing on the recent FAME II subsidy to the buyers.

Performance

Based on TVS’ SmartXonnect platform, the iQube Electric is a connected scooter which like all TVS products, focuses on the fun-to-ride factor. It is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor which promises to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The scooter has a max speed of 78 kmph and can travel up to 75 kms on a full charge thanks to the 2.25 kWh battery pack. The Li-ion battery though is non-removable. The iQube comes with two riding modes – Eco and Power. The urban commuter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

Features

It comes fitted with a TFT cluster that can be paired with the TVS iQube app and offers Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others. The iQube app is available for both Android and Apple phones. the iQube tips the scales at 118 kilos and offers 157mm of ground clearance. It comes fitted with 12″ alloy wheels at both ends, wrapped in 90/90 tubeless rubber. The iQube comes with a product warranty of 3 years or 30 thousand kilometres, while the battery warranty is 3 years or 50,000 km.

Other innovative features include Q-park assist, economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking. The scooter is only available in one colour – striking white. With its clean and uncomplicated design, the iQube looks stylish, yet, subtle and functional. It has been equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps and has been fitted with an illuminating logo.

TVS has partnered with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to set up charging infrastructure in the 20 cities which include Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai.