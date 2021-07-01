Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Editions Arrive At Dealerships

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition is an example of how a simple blacked-out job can completely overhaul the appearance of an SUV. Looking at the success of the Harrier Dark Edition, Tata is now readying the Dark Edition of Altroz and the Nexon. The Dark Edition Altroz gets a black paint job and blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. The interiors get a black interior theme with a piano black finish on the dashboard. It also gets Dark Edition badges on the front fenders.

More details

The Nexon Dark Edition, on the other hand, gets a black interior and exterior treatment. We can expect a Dark Edition of the Nexon EV too in the future. Speaking of the prices, both the Dark Editions will be priced 15,000 to 30,000 above the standard variants.

Specs

The Tata Altroz was recently updated with the physical buttons below the infotainment system being removed. The Altroz remains mechanically unchanged with three powertrain options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque.

The same engine can be had in a turbocharged form which produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 90Hp and 200Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It comes with a 5-star safety rating and has features like a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control and automatic headlamps. The Altroz goes up against the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The Tata Nexon was also recently updated with new 16-inch alloy wheels and the deletion of physical buttons for the infotainment system. The Tata Nexon comes with a turbocharged 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine which produces 120hp and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel produces 110hp and 260Nm of torque.

Both the engines get an option of a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The Nexon gets features like sunroof, TPMS, climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, multi-drive modes and cruise control. The Nexon goes up against the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 to name a few.