The Alcazar Becomes The 10th Million Unit To Roll Out Of Hyundai Motor India’s Plant

Ever since Hyundai entered the Indian market, it has tasted anything but success. During its nascent years, it became popular among the masses riding on its hatchbacks and sedans and now, the Korean carmaker has been riddling its rival, utilizing SUVs as its major weapon. Hyundai Motor India has rolled out 10 million cars from its manufacturing facility in India near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company’s premium sports utility vehicle ALCAZAR formally rolled out of the assembly line making it the 10 millionth car from the manufacturing unit.

More details

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was present at the factory, signed on the bonnet of the car to mark the occasion.

Hyundai began operations at the Tamil Nadu facility in September of 1998 as its first integrated car manufacturing facility outside of South Korea. Over more than two decades, the facility has seen the roll out of a number of popular models – from first-generation of Santro to Creta, Venue , the recently-launched Alcazar and more.

Official statement

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the Make in India initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the State of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant. Inspired by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has always brought a positive change in the lives of its stakeholders and communities. Today’s launch of community-centric social value initiatives is one of the many programs we have rolled out for the benefit of society. We thank all our customers who continue to believe in us and made Hyundai the most trusted smart mobility solutions provider.”

Alcazar specs

Talking about the recently launched Alcazar, it is available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai noted that the Alcazar petrol can go from zero to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.