PUBG Mobile Lite Celebrates One Year With An Important Update

PUBG Mobile Lite has become highly popular since its release about a year ago. The battle royale game will have its first anniversary on July 25 and it’s obvious that the game developers have something planned for the big day.

In order to mark its first anniversary, PUBG Mobile Lite has rolled out a massive 0.18.0 content update with some additions. PUBG Mobile Lite players starting today can play in all-new uncovered ruins of the Northwest side of the Varenga map. It brings in a host of new features and changes to the game.

Updated Maps

The Northwest side of the Varenga map has been revamped and newly-excavated urban ruins have been added. There are new weapons, a new Arena map, system updates, display improvements, and other tweaks to PUBG Mobile Lite in the new update. The new Version 0.18.0 is live on the Google Play store and can be downloaded for free. For the uninitiated, PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile designed for phones with lower-end specifications.

The company has revealed that the Varenga jungle map is available to play for battle royale gameplay as well in a fresh Arena map. The latest update also delivers the first-anniversary celebration content and additional gameplay-altering features, available for free on Google Play in select regions around the globe.

The company has revealed that players can fully revitalize the Northwest side of the map with uncovered runs. There is also new construction works to the tunnels on the Southern mountain range. Players can also board new slow-moving cable cars throughout the map and get a bird’s eye view of the battlefield.

New Weapons

Talking about new weapons, the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update adds two new weapons, including the Arena-exclusive P90 submachine gun, and the MP5K submachine gun to Classic Mode. Additional basic experience improvements have also been implemented, including an integrated vault function and sliding function in Arena, along with an added indicator for Grenades. The new update also adds sub-machine guns that now can be accessorised with the same attachments as pistols, and the M16 Rifle can now receive Stock attachments.

Other Updates

As the game celebrates its first anniversary, the in-game lobby backgrounds, spawn Island, and app icon has been changed accordingly. The Daily Mission System has been reformatted and players will be able to check their Popularity rankings in their stats. Players will be able to see 3D model displays of vehicles, parachutes, and plane finishes in the lobby, pass page, and opening screen. There is also a new gold redemption feature, special vouchers, and a direct cash purchase feature.

The new PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 was set to go under maintenance on July 21, between 1:00 AM and 8:00 AM UTC. The game servers are live and players in most regions should be able to download the new update. The latest patch update is of 564 MB in size can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.