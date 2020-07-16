Production-Spec Kia Sonet Spied Sans Camouflage

The Kia Sonet will be the maker’s third vehicle to go on sale in India after the Seltos and the Carnival. A compact SUV, the Sonet’s concept form was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and a production-spec version will make its global debut on the 7th of August, 2020

Prior to that, the all-new Kia has been spied without any camouflage, revealing some interesting details. While the front section has already been teased and does give us a fair idea of what to expect, starting from the ribbed roof, the rear windscreen slopes down towards the back at an angle, where a tiny, blacked-out portion appears to be a part of it and wraps itself around the C-pillar. The rear glass has been capped by an integrated spoiler and the taillights appear to be all-LED units, where smart-looking, illuminated strips brow over the twin lamps and stretch out towards the middle section.

Image Courtesy: Kirankumar GV

A red insert joins the two taillamps, however, doesn’t appear to be illuminated. The Kia badge sits in the centre and you’d do well to notice the Sonet badging underneath the lamp on the left. Beneath all that is a sharp crease which enhances visual width and the rear bumper carries silver-finished faux skid plates. On higher-spec trims, beyond the C-pillar, the shoulder line could travel towards the rear spoiler like a body-coloured band, where a blacked-out roof could add contrast before it drops and meets the rear quarter glass.

The side profile is underscored by chunky cladding and a shoulder line which climbs at an aggressive vertical angle as it approaches the C-pillar. It remains flat till that point, which should translate into a rear window which won’t make passengers feel glum.

Front fenders get integrated trafficators and from what we can see, buyers will have the option of Red and Grey in terms of colours. Captured in its HTE trim, the Sonet sports steel wheels which are covered under alloy-like, silver-finished wheel covers.

Not much is visible about what’s happening inside the cabin, although there’s a rear AC vent, what appears to be a flat rear bench, and there seems to be ample leg space behind the driver’s seat. If you’re wondering what the face would appear like? The picture below should give you an idea. There’s Kia’s signature grille, flanked by traditionally-mounted headlights which should come embedded with LED illuminators. Like the concept, expect the production car to flaunt faux air scoops – two flanking the front air dam and a couple more at the edges of the bumper.

Expect the Kia Sonet to be powered by the same set of engines which power its cousin- the Hyundai Venue. Like Hyundai’s compact SUV, this brand new Kia should be a connected car and offer the new iMT gearbox. Inside the cabin, features like a rather large modern infotainment display with loads of connectivity options, a comprehensive instrument console, vertical AC vents (at least on the corners) and a sunroof (top variants), should be on offer. In terms of pricing, this Kia could undercut the Venue as revenge for the Seltos’ dethroning by the all-new Creta.