Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Highline Plus Variant Prices Slashed

The Volkswagen Polo is regarded as one one of the sportiest hatchbacks in the country along with the Hyundai i20. Especially with the TSI powertrain, this hatchback can give sport sedans or SUVs a run for their money in terms of performance.

In the BS6 era, the Polo is offered with either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or the performance focussed 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine replacing the old 1.2-litre TSI. We might have some good news who wish to own the more spirited Polo TSI in this article.

From inside sources, we had reported that the TSI Limited Editions of the Polo and the Vento have been discontinued, however, there are many other reports going around the internet which suggest otherwise, but as per our sources the TSI Edition of the Polo and the Vento will no longer be available and the TSI Highline Plus MT variant of both the siblings will now be offered at the same price points as the TSI Editions.

The Polo and the Vento TSI Editions will now be offered at ex-showroom prices of Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh respectively. The Polo is offered at a discount of Rs 13,000 whereas the Vento is offered at a discount of Rs 1 lakh from the dealership end. Further according to our source, the prices can dip further with a corporate discount depending on where the buyer works.

However, it is not clear whether similar offers would be applicable to the automatic variants as well. The TSI Limited Editions were similar in every aspect of the Highline Plus manual variants barring the additional body graphics painted on the TSI Editions. The TSI Limited editions were launched a couple of months back and according to the company received good responses from buyers. Although Volkswagen is still ought to confirm the latest report so we’ll wait until that.

Powertrain Details

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Editions are powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. A 6-speed manual transmission is aligned with this engine. The rated fuel efficiency is 18.24kmpl for the Polo and 17.69kmpl for the Vento sedan. Volkswagen also offers a six-speed torque converter as optional. The TSI Editions were only offered with the manual gearbox.

Features Offered

The TSI Edition of the Polo is the highest variant of the range apart from the separate GT variant of Polo with an automatic gearbox and the GT badging. Some of the highlighted features on the Polo include a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice commands. It also features cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, climate control, a multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone interiors, ABS, dual airbags, day and night internal rearview mirror, and a host of other features.

In addition to the Polo’s features, the Vento comes equipped with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED tail lamps, chrome exhaust tip, and rear ac vents; among others. Both models are offered with a whole host of accessories from the company as well.