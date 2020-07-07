Kia Becomes the First Manufacturer to Sell 50,000 Connected Cars in India

MG Hector might have introduced the concept of connected cars to our market but it seems Kia is enjoying the popularity which developed after that. OEMs started launching plenty of connectivity features, which brought awareness among the masses that the “Internet” is now “Inside” the car, as they started experiencing features like Navigation, Remote control, Safety, Convenience and Vehicle Management. Recently, Kia announced that they have crossed the landmark figure of 50,000 activated connected cars on the road which includes Kia Seltos along with the Kia Carnival.

Kia Motors India is the only manufacturer to secure this feat within just over 10 months of its first product launch in the country.

More details

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “We have attained this landmark figure due to our strong determination and continuous efforts to bring innovation and next-gen technology to our customers. At Kia Motors India, we are committed to meet new consumer demands and fill the gap in what’s offered to them. Kia’s innovative UVO connect technology has brought about a significant change in the way owners engage with their cars in India. Now with the updated UVO connect features in the new Seltos and upcoming Sonet, Kia has made driving even more fun, safe, convenient and comfortable.”

Kia debuted connected technology features right at the outset with the launch of its first car, the best-selling Seltos, in the country, which came equipped with the UVO technology. UVO Connect is an innovative connected car solution that seamlessly integrates one’s smartphone, car and its infotainment system into a single unit to provide secure, convenient and joyful experience of owning and driving a Kia. Initially launched with 37 smart features, this connected technology now boasts of 50+ category-first features.

Committed to setting new benchmarks, the latest enhancement to its UVO-led technology is the introduction of UVO – Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia” which wakes up the UVO system by simply saying “Hello Kia”. With this addition, the UVO connected car system features nine new voice commands including Calling, Weather Information, Time and Date, Indian Holiday Information, Cricket Score, Media Control, Navigation Control and Climate Control. Additionally, the UVO Smart Watch App Connectivity option offers added convenience of using the connectivity features through a Smart Watch, built on Android, iOS or Tizen operating systems.

Also read: Kia Motors India Clocks Strong Sales Performance For June 2020

UVO Connect technology has not only provided a seamless experience but has also proven to be tremendously useful and widely appreciated by customers due to the newly added safety and connectivity features such as:

Stolen Vehicle Notification which has helped customers remotely immobilise their stolen vehicle with the help of Kia’s dedicated call centre

Auto Collision Notification feature which successfully proved to be a lifesaving technology for some, wherein family/friends of customers were informed regarding the crash on time

Remote Smart pure Air feature to monitor the AQI inside the car, before even stepping in.

Kia Motors India is now gearing to launch its third product in the country which will also be equipped with Kia’s UVO Connect technology and will offer category-busting features.