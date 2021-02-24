Production-Spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Breaks Cover

Last month, Hyundai teased its Ioniq 5 EV and it looked like it airdropped straight from the future and now, the Korean carmaker has taken the wraps off the production version of the Ioniq 5. It was first showcased in concept form as the 45 Concept two years back. It is the first-ever electric mid-sized crossover from the car manufacturer and based on the OEM’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. The EV will be available in the European market at a price of $51,100.

Design

Upfront, you are greeted with an array of pixel-inspired lights which if anything, look super sharp, neat and futuristic.

The hood has all but 2 sharp lines which taper in between the pair pixel headlights on either side, which is then continued in the opposite direction, till the bumper, making it stand out. The lights themselves are solid quadrilateralish, with no curves whatsoever. The front sets the tone just perfect.

The sides are flanked by a set of massive 20” wheels. Yes, 20, the biggest ever on a Hyundai EV! It gets cladding on the arches with the alloy design further reminiscing the parametric pixel design language. The rear is the same story. It somehow looks a tad bit taller and boxier from the rear. The taillights are a solid rectangle with a pair on either side.

Cabin

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover gets adjustable front row seats with reclining function. The automaker claims that the cabin is made of sustainable materials such as bio paint, eco-processed leather as well as natural and recycled fibers. There is a center console that can be slid back and forth. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity functions, multiple airbags, rear-view camera, etc.

Specs

The Ioniq 5 will be offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, offering up to 480 km of maximum range (WLTP cycle). Customers will be able to choose between a single-motor or dual-motor version. The base version comes with an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. It has an output of 165 BHP and 350 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The single-motor version powered by the 72.6 kWh battery offers up to 480 km of range.

The output of the electric motor is 211 BHP and 350 Nm. The dual-motor version packs 298 BHP and 605 Nm and is claimed to reach 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The E-GMP platform allows both 400-volt and 800-volt charging. Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes using a 350 kW fast charger.