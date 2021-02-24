Amazon India Joins Hands With Mahindra To Include Treo Zor EV In Its Delivery Fleet

Amazon India has announced its partnership with Mahindra Electric to further strengthen its commitment towards electric mobility in the country. In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India. These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

More details

This partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India’s progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals.

The Mahindra Treo Zor vehicles have been deployed in seven cities so far including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow with Amazon India’s network of Delivery Service Partners. Significant progress in the Indian e-mobility industry in the last few years has led to advanced technology, and superior motor and battery components. In addition, the government’s focus to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country with awareness campaigns such as ‘Go Electric’, and steps towards setting up of charging infrastructure with the FAME 2 policy has helped the company accelerate and chart its vision for EVs in India. The inclusion of these electric vehicles in Amazon India’s fleet also complements the Government of India’s focus on electric mobility and ‘Make in India’ EVs for a sustainable AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and provides an advanced Lithium-ion Battery and ease of charging, making it easy for delivery partners to charge the vehicles in various locations. Mahindra Treo Zor has been designed and developed in India and offers the best-in-industry performance. Additionally, it features drive by wire technology for a fatigue-free driving experience, reduced loading and unloading time and offers the longest-in-industry wheelbase making the overall extremely safe and stable.

Official statements

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India said, “Clean mobility powered by clean energy is an important element in the action to prevent climate change. The partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step that reaffirms India’s significant progress in the e-mobility industry and highlights the role of automakers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals. We are confident that the government’s efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps taken towards setting up of infrastructure backed by policy measures will help more companies adopt e-mobility. India’s dynamic public-and private-sector leadership, entrepreneurial culture, ability to build world-class infrastructure, and a unique confluence of IT and manufacturing skills will enable us to take global leadership position in advanced mobility solutions.”

Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said, “We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become a sustainability leader in the industry. We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders, and this partnership with Mahindra Electric is a testament of our commitment.”

In September 2019, Amazon became the first signatory of the Climate Pledge, which states that the company will be net zero carbon by 2040 across its businesses – a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. By joining ‘The Climate Pledge’ and agreeing to decarbonize on a faster time horizon, signatories will play a critical role in stimulating investment in the development of low-carbon products and services that will be required to help companies meet the pledge. In support of The Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, 10,000 Amazon custom electric delivery vehicles will be on the road delivering to customers worldwide as early as 2022 and all 100,000 by 2030.

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd said, “We are proud to partner with Amazon in deploying Mahindra Treo Zor EV in their delivery partners’ fleet. We believe, this will redefine India’s logistics and last-mile delivery needs and at the same time help Mahindra and Amazon to achieve our sustainability goals. Treo Zor offers a unique customer value proposition with best-in-industry power of 8 kW, and highest-in-class payload of 550 kg. We are happy that this made-in-India electric cargo will contribute towards Amazon’s delivery partner fleet transformation towards EVs in the country. The success of our Treo range of three-wheelers has proved that electric vehicles in the last mile segment is a win-win solution for our customers as well as the larger society.”