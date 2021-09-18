Production-spec Honda N7X To Show Its Face To The World On September 21

The global market for 7 seater SUVs is extremely robust. Particularly in a country like India, where there are many combined families in need of a larger vehicle. Earlier this year, Honda unveiled the N7X, a concept 7 seater SUV. The final production-spec version of the SUV is now ready for global release, according to the Japanese automaker. The final production-spec version of the N7X 7-seater SUV will be launched on September 21, 2021, according to Honda Indonesia.

Design and features

The N7X concept is planned to replace the BR-V SUV in the production version. The SUV’s concept version was inspired by the latest-generation Honda City and HR-V vehicles. The front is highlighted by LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a huge front grille with plenty of chrome components and a huge Honda logo in the centre, wraparound LED taillights. It also gets features like touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, power-adjustable and foldable ORVMs, power windows, climate control, curtain airbags, and many more. It will also have Honda’s Sensing Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS).

Engine

The N7X is likely to be powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that churns out 121 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. This is similar to that of the City. The transmission option will be a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The SUV will be offered in four trims- S, E, Prestige, and Prestige HS. Out of these, the base S trim would only be offered with a manual gearbox while Prestige and Prestige HS will only be offered with a CVT.

Honda N7X Platform

The Honda N7X is said to share its platform with the latest-gen City. This indicates that the upcoming SUV could carry forward the same engine and transmission options as the sedan offering.

Also read: Honda City Hybrid To Launch In Mid 2022

Honda could bring the production version of the N7X SUV to India as well. As per earlier reports, the company has confirmed the development of a mid-size SUV for the Indian market, based on the same platform as the 5th-gen City. The new SUV, however, is expected to make its arrival in India sometime in August 2023. If this happens, N7X will compete with MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar.