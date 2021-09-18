Skoda Kushaq’s 1.5 TSI Style AT Variant To Get 6 Airbags Soon

Skoda India announced its assault in the mid-size SUV space, riding in on the Kushaq. The Kushaq takes on the likes of established players like the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. It will soon have to lock horns with its own cousin as well – the soon-to-be-launched VW Taigun. The Kushaq can be had in three broad variants: Active, Ambition and Style. If safety is your top priority, the manual versions of the top-spec Style trim can be had with 6 airbags and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). But interestingly, the AT variants of the Style trim is only available with two airbags.

6 airbags and TPMS

It is being reported that Skoda India is soon going to roll out a safety feature update for the Kushaq. Top-end Style automatic variants of the mid-size SUV will be updated with additional side and curtain airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The launch is expected in the coming weeks. The Style variant is also offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol automatic powertrain but that is unlikely to get these additional features and will remain the more affordable option.

Increase in price?

Kushaq’s pricing, as compared to its rivals, is set slightly on the premium end of the spectrum and this is the reason why the Czech carmaker didn’t offer 6 airbags with its fully-loaded variant. However, the safety feature update will inevitably increase the prices of the Style automatic variants of the Kushaq. The 1.5 Style AT variant is currently priced at Rs 17.59 lakh while the 1.5 Style MT is priced at Rs 16.20 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India). You can expect a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for these additional features.

Specs

The Kushaq is the first product launched under Skoda Volkswagen auto’s India 2.0 strategy. It is based on Volkswagen’s MQB AO(IN) platform. . It comes with two TSI petrol engine options which come mated to a manual and an automatic transmission. The 1.0 TSI churns out 115Ps and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The other engine is the 1.5 TSI which churns out 150Ps of power and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.