Could Jupiter 125 Be TVS’ Next Launch?

A few days before TVS launched the Raider 125 sports commuter in India, the company made it official on its social media handles that it is soon going to launch two new 125cc products. While the statement did reveal that one of them is going to be a 125cc commuter motorcycle, there was no information regarding the second product. We have already received the said commuter in the form of Raider and now, if speculations are to be believed, TVS could soon launch a 125cc derivative of the Jupiter.

Jupiter has been ruling the sales charts since it was first launched. It is considered to be the only worthy opponent that can give Honda Activa a tough competition when it comes to overall popularity. Currently available with a 110cc engine, it only makes sense for TVS to go ahead and launch the Jupiter in a 125cc avatar to take on the likes of Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. The ‘Jupiter’ moniker will surely assist in boosting its reach to potential customers.

What can we expect?

The TVS Jupiter 125 could utilize the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine from the Ntorq but with different power and torque ratings and different CVT ratios. The powertrain could be tuned to deliver better fuel economy. The nTorq is touted as a sporty scooter and TVS wouldn’t want to tinker around with its image by giving the Jupiter the same oomph.

TVS is one such company that doesn’t believe in missed opportunities. It can be assumed that TVS is also going to give the Jupiter 125 some aesthetic tweaks here and there to mark the bump in its displacement and to let people know that it isn’t the same Jupiter they have grown fond of over the years. The Jupiter 125 is expected to retain the overall design philosophy and practicality though.

TVS could also offer ride modes, voice assist and Bluetooth connectivity with the new Jupiter to make it more feature-loaded than its rivals, in a typical TVS fashion. However, these are just mere speculations and we will have to wait a bit more before we can confirm anything.