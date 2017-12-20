Prices of Nissan and Datsun models To Go Up From January 2018

Like most other car manufacturers in India, Nissan too has announced a price hike for their car portfolio. The revision covers all Nissan and Datsun range of models and prices will rise by up to INR 15,000/- effective January 1, 2018. Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the rise in input and manufacturing costs, Nissan has decided for a price hike across all Nissan and Datsun models with effect from January 1, 2018. The revised pricing will help us to optimize our manufacturing efficiencies and continue to serve our customers pan India.”

Recently, in the J.D Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, Nissan and Datsun have been ranked among top 6 auto companies in India for customer satisfaction. On the other hand, the Datsun redi-GO has been ranked among the top 3 cars in

the entry compact segment by J.D. Power 2017 India Initial Quality Study. Showcased as a striking concept at the 2016 Auto Expo, the brand’s much-awaited product, the Datsun Go-Cross compact SUV’s production ready model should be revealed at the upcoming biennial event. Along with that, there are strong indications that the new-generation Nissan Micra will be showcased and could be introduced in India at a later date. Like Nissan, Renault, Jeep and Mahindra recently announced a hike in prices starting January 1st, 2018. The reason cited for the hike has been common, where rising input and manufacturing costs have made car manufacturers announce a hike in prices.