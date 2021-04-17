Priced At INR 7.41 Lakh, The Comfortline Has Become The Most Affordable Variant In VW Polo’s Lineup With The TSI Engine

If you are in the car market looking for a hatchback that reflects your enthusiasm for driving, chances are, your search will end with the Volkswagen Polo. The German hatchback, despite feeling a little dated has been soldiering on… banking on its turbo-petrol mill and great driving dynamics. If you really want to own one, there are a few updates regarding the variants Polo is currently available in. Back in February 2021, Volkswagen launched the Polo Turbo edition and it became the most affordable variant in the lineup with the turbo-petrol mill. Priced at INR 6.99 Lakh, it is now discontinued.

More details

To make up for it, Volkswagen India has silently added a new variant for the VW Polo turbo-petrol variant – Comfortline TSI.

The new trim level is priced at Rs. 7.41 lakh for the non-metallic paint options, and Rs. 7.51 lakh for the metallic paint options, making it the most affordable turbo-petrol variant of the VW Polo currently. To make things clearer, this variant is Rs 30,000 dearer than the standard MPI variant. At the same time, it is more than Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the current cheapest TSI variant – Highline Plus, which is priced Rs 8.45 lakh, ex-sh.

Specs and features

What is worth noting here is that earlier, the Comfortline variant was equipped with just the 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine (1.0L MPI), which is capable of generating 76 PS and 95 Nm. This motor comes paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. But now, it can also be had with the 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol powerplant (1.0L TSI), which belts out 110 PS and 175 Nm. The turbo-petrol motor can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. In the Indian market, the price of the VW Polo starts at Rs. 6.16 lakh for the Trendline trim, and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the top-spec GT variant.

The Polo Comfortline TSI comes with features like a 2-din audio system (with Bluetooth and USB connectivity), manual AC, all power windows, remote locking, halogen headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. As for safety features, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.