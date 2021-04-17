Harley-Davidson’s Upcoming 300cc Cruiser Looks Production-Ready In These Latest Spy Shots

Things looked grim for Harley-Davidson a while back but now, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer seems to be getting back on its feet. H-D recently unveiled the Pan America ADV-tourer which marks its foray in the ADV category. Just so you know, the true-blue American ADV is headed our way too as the company’s Indian website suggests but the reason we have assembled here is because of Harley’s smallest offering yet. Under Harley’s ‘More Roads to Harley-Davidson’ strategy, they partnered with China’s Qianjiang—the owner of Benelli, to co-develop a premium 300cc cruiser.

More details

The same was leaked sometime back and now, it has made its appearance again! This time around, the mini Harley is showcased inside a dealership space, rather than a leaked document.

It hints at the fact that it is almost production-ready and can be officially unveiled at any given moment. Going by the reports, Harley-Davidson, along with Qianjiang, might soon launch a new 300cc bike, to be called the QJMotor SRV300. Visually speaking, it looks like a proper Harley, albeit in a miniature form. Even styling elements like the wheel design looks similar to that of higher-capacity Harleys. That said, it does feature modern equipment like a USD fork and liquid cooling. The motorcycle has a typical low stance and forward-set footpegs for a comfortable ride. The motorcycle features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and an old-school round headlamp.

The images which were leaked earlier suggested that the upcoming HD350 will be developed on the foundation of the Benelli 302S or the TNT 300 for that matter. As per the reports, the QJ350-13 or 2021 TNT 300 packs a 353cc parallel-twin motor that makes 36PS, 2PS less than the BS4 TNT 300. But it was later revealed that it is going to be powered by a 296cc, V-twin engine that makes around 30hp. The claimed kerb weight, meanwhile, stands at 163kg. The leaked documents also revealed that the bike uses a 16-inch front wheel and a 15-inch unit at the rear. It has a claimed top speed of 129kph and comes equipped with ABS.

We can expect Harley-Davidson to officially unveil its 300cc motorcycle by the end of 2021. Expect the twin-cylinder Harley to be priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). They will most probably bring the motorcycle to India too, shortly after its international debut.