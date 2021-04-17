Hyundai Breaches 1 Lakh Export Units Mark In FY2020-21

The Indian automotive industry is experiencing a roller-coaster ride in the past couple of years but there are some key players who have constantly posted good performance numbers. Whether it be selling vehicles in the confines of our own country or exporting, Hyundai has emerged as one of the most popular carmakers. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has bolstered its commitment of Make in India for the World by once again leading the passenger vehicle exports from India.

More details

Hyundai exported 1,04,342 units between Apr’20 to Mar’21, continuing its journey as the No.1 Automobile Brand to export from India.

Additionally, Hyundai became the leading exporter of SUVs with over 2 Lakh units of Creta and Venue exported to overseas markets including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal and Chile. Further, the all-new i20 that has been well accepted in India and in global markets, is being exported to all key markets across Africa and Latin America region.

HMI also commenced cars exports to Nepal through Railways from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukkottai, Chennai.

As country’s largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai also surpassed the 3 Million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting to 88 countries. Hyundai Motor India has recorded multiple export milestones over the years.

5,00,000 in March 2008

10,00,000 in Feb 2010

20,00,000 in March 2014

30,00,000 in Jan 2020

During the successful export journey, Hyundai Motor India has won prestigious awards including – 7 EEPC National and 5 South Region Awards as Top Exporter of Year for Large Enterprise category. Hyundai Motor India is presently exporting 10 models namely – ATOS (SANTRO), GRAND i10, XCENT, GRAND i10 (NIOS) & GRAND i10 (AURA), i20, ACCENT (VERNA), VENUE and All New CRETA. Globally, Hyundai Exports ‘Made-In-India’ cars to 88 Countries across 5 Continents:

South America (32 Countries)

North America (Mexico)

Africa (28 Countries)

Asia Pacific (26 Countries)

Europe (1 Country).

Official statement

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Despite numerous challenges emerging out of the global pandemic, uncertainty in various markets, restriction on imports and disruption in supply-chain, HMIL has continued to drive operational excellence to ensure customer satisfaction. An export of 1 04 342 units in FY 20-21 stands testament to our indomitable spirit. It is a moment of great pride for Hyundai as we step forward in the journey of making world class quality cars from India. Our Smart Manufacturing Processes have led us to maintain our leadership position in passenger vehicle exports and strengthened our commitment to Make in India for the World.”