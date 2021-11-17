Previous Owner Of The Legendary Pulsar 220F Becomes The First Owner Of Bajaj Pulsar F250 As Deliveries Commence

Bajaj recently launched the Pulsar N250 and F250 in the Indian market and now, the company has announced that it has commenced the deliveries of the 250s in India. The first-ever 250 delivery was done on 15th November 2021 from the Shourya Bajaj showroom in Chinchwad Pune. The lucky recipient of the first-ever 250 is a loyal Pulsarmainc and owned the previous generation of Pulsar 220 as well. We can now expect to see deliveries of the 250s in other states as well.

Pricing

The semi-faired Pulsar F250 has been priced at INR 1.40 Lakh and its naked counterpart, the Pulsar N250 will set you back by INR 1.38 Lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. this quarter-litre offering elevates the popular Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125cc – 220cc since its launch two decades ago.

Design philosophy

With the new bike, Bajaj has paid special focus on the aerodynamics aspect of the new Pulsars and that can be seen in the flowing design philosophy. The semi-faired Pulsar F250 looks a lot cleaner than the oh-so-busy RS2200 while the N250 comes out as a compact roadster. Both the motorcycles get LED projector headlamps while the F250 also boasts of flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. The Pulsar 250 twins can be had in two color options: Techno Grey & Racing Red.

Specs and features

The Pulsar 250 twins derive power from a new 250cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox with slip and assists function. Onwards to the juicier ( not so much ) details, it puts down 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque.

Upfront, the Pulsar 250 twins make do with telescopic front forks along with a single mono-shock unit at the rear. The braking department is handled by a 300 mm disc brake up front and a 230 mm rear disc. It also gets the safety net of single-channel ABS. The motorcycle runs on 100 mm front, 130 mm rear cross-section tires.

Bajaj has introduced a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. The Pulsar 250 twins also get a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap.