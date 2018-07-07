Aprilia Storm 125 India Launch Reportedly Postponed

The India launch of the Aprilia Storm 125 has been reportedly postponed to next year. The scooter will arrive with the safety net of Combined Braking System (CBS), which will be mandatory on all two-wheelers with a displacement of 125cc and below. The new Aprilia Storm 125, which was first scheduled to arrive in the Indian market by the end of 2018, will now reportedly be launched in January 2019.

Aprilia had showcased the new Storm 125 scooter in India at the 2018 Auto Expo. Check out the Aprilia Storm 125 in a detailed walkaround video below:

The Storm 125 is based on Aprilia’s SR125. The Storm 125 features a new matt red colour scheme with black graphics all around. But that isn’t the only standout feature. Unlike the standard SR125, the Storm 125 is equipped with smaller 12-inch alloys that are shod in dual-purpose tyres. Aprilia had previously confirmed that it will only be available in vibrant shades and would be offered with a dedicated line of accessories for those who want their rides to stand out.

Mechanically, Aprilia has chosen to not tinker with the engine of the standard Aprilia SR125 and the Storm will retain the 125cc, single cylinder motor which is tuned to deliver 9.5 HP of peak power.

Check out some more images of the Aprilia Storm 125 below:

Source: GaadiWaadi