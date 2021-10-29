Porsche To Bring In Its Taycan Electric Sportscar Along With Updated Macan SUV In India

Germany is recognized for its formidable automobile industry across the globe. And rightly so, as German brands offer a certain level of superiority when it comes to performance and driving dynamics. With the strong emergence of the EV culture, some brands like Audi and Jaguar have started unleashing their electric line-up in the Indian market. Though a little late, Porsche is ready to take on its rivals with the Taycan and the Macan facelift. Taycan that was delayed thanks to the pandemic, is ready for the curtains to be lifted. The new Porsche Macan Facelift and the all-electric Porsche Taycan EV will be launched in India on November 12, 2021.

Design

The Taycan gets a very simple yet sophisticated look. At the front, the car looks extremely aerodynamic, with its curved wheel arches and a dipping nose.

The DRLs on this car are something that truly stand out, with a quad-led setup inside each projector headlamp at the edges. A unique feature of the car is that the charging port is given on the fender just above the front wheel. Along the side, the sophistication is continued, with just a single solid line along the front and back door. The car also gets a variety of alloy wheel options, but the yellow brake calipers look stunning in them all. At the back, it gets the traditional insanely slim taillights connected with a single-led stripe. Right below the stripe is the Taycan Badging.

Performance

The Porsche Taycan is available in many variants, as standard – the 4S or the Turbo, or the Turbo S. The standard variant offers 408PS of power and 344Nm of torque. The 4S variant offers 530PS power and 640Nm of torque with a range of 463Km. The Turbo variant offers around 670PS of power and 850Nm of torque with a range of 450Km. While the Turbo S model offers a whopping 761PS of power and 1050Nm of torque with a range of 420Km. The car goes from 0-100Kmph in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 240Km/h. The car also offers performance packs for some models.

Macan Facelift

Porsche also announced the launch of the Macan facelift. The car gets some new features and key design changes.

Design

The front of the car gets a new spoiler, at the back we get a new all-black diffuser. The characteristic sideblades still run alongside the doors. Though the changes to the exterior are quite subtle, the interior gets an advanced cockpit with a new generation steering wheel offering more features.

Performance

The standard Porsche Macan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor that develops 265 PS, the Macan S gets a new 2.9-litre V6 engine instead of the old 3.0-litre V6 unit. This motor churns out 380 PS in the S trim while the top-spec Macan GTS puts out 440 PS of power. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and they get an all-wheel drivetrain.