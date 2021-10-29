Volkswagen Expands Its Presence In Delhi-NCR Region; Inaugurates New Dealership In Delhi East

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated a new outlet in the capital city, Volkswagen Delhi East. Located at Plot No. 28, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj, Delhi 110 092, the new sales touchpoint is operated under the adept leadership of Mr. Ajay Agarwal, Managing Director, Viraj Automobiles Private Limited.

Presence in Delhi-NCR

With the inauguration of the new outlet, Volkswagen India has a strong presence of 17 sales and service touchpoints in the Delhi NCR region. The newly inaugurated facility comprises of a 06 car display that will assist in showcasing the latest product offerings to customers such as the recently launched Volkswagen Taigun.

Official statements

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for Volkswagen in India. Being a SUV driven market it suits perfectly to our new SUVW entrant, the Volkswagen Taigun. With the inauguration of the Delhi East outlet, we will be able to offer our customers accessible and premium mobility solutions, in-turn enhancing our presence in the region.”

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership Mr. Ajay Agarwal, Dealer Principal, Volkswagen Delhi East said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Volkswagen and enhance the accessibility of premium German engineered cars in this region. Through our new touchpoint in this city, we are confident that we will continue to provide Volkswagen’s world renowned standards of customer care and service.”

The newly inaugurated outlet adorns the new brand design language by Volkswagen India that represents modern, humane, digitalized, vibrant and approachable customer experience. The Volkswagen India network currently comprises of 150 sales outlets, 118 service workshops, 105 DWA outlets covering 108 cities across India.

VW Polo and Vento Matte Editions

Earlier this month, Volkswagen India launched the Matte Editions of the Polo and Vento. The Vento and Polo matte edition come in Carbon Steel Grey Matte finish. Other changes include gloss black ORVMs and door handles. The rest of the exterior features remain the same for both including the 16-inch alloy wheels. The interiors also remain the same with no changes to the colour scheme or the upholstery, unlike the recently launched Rapid Matte edition which comes with a whole host of changes inside.

The Polo matte edition comes in the GT variant and is priced at ₹9.99 Lakh. The Vento matte edition is available in the Highline AT and Highline Plus AT variants and is priced at ₹11.94 lakh and ₹13.34 lakh respectively.