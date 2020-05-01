MG Motor India Donates Retrofitted Hector Ambulance To Health Authorities

The world is going through a rather tough time. With most of the people locked inside their homes, the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are performing their duties day and night to make sure that the people infected with this deadly virus could be cured somehow. To ease the woes of the medical fraternity and people, MG Motor India has done something quite unique.

MG Motor India has donated a retrofitted Hector to healthcare authorities in Vadodara. Looking at the immediate need for support, the vehicle conversion was completed within a short span of 10 days and has been developed by MG India’s engineering team at Halol, in partnership with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders.

The company has also shared the images and features of this SUV turned Ambulance. It comprises one of a kind imported auto-loading stretcher. Apart from this, the modified Hector gets the essential features of an Ambulance like an Oxygen system with a cylinder, a fire extinguisher, internal lighting and top light bar with siren and amplifier, inverter with battery and sockets and other necessary medical equipment. Other than that, it consists of a modern medicine cabinet with a 5-parameter monitor. It also hosts a jump seat for the attendant.

Earlier we had reported that MG Motor India has provided 100 MG Hectors to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. Besides India, MG Motor UK has also committed to providing 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS agencies throughout the UK to fight COVID-19 Pandemic.

The carmaker had earlier donated ventilators and distributed Health and Hygiene Kits, PPE kits, Surgical Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers, Sanitizer Sprayers, Food and Ration Kits to combat the coronavirus threat. MG also started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by COVID-19. The carmaker had called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant.

On the business front, MG Motor’s first product in India, the Hector, has been a big success and riding high on its success MG Motor has been developing a three-row version of the SUV which was showcased at the AutoExpo in February 2020. The Hector Plus, the name given to the three-row version, is slated to launch sometime later this year. Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Tata Gravitas and XUV500.