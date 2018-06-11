Polestar 1 To Make Its First Appearance At The 2018 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Polestar 1 is set to make its first dynamic appearance at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 12-15 July. Festivalgoers will see prototype #004 of the two-door Electric Performance Hybrid charge up the famous hill climb, set in the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex, England. Following the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Polestar 1 will make its North American debut at Monterey Car Week in California from 23-26 August.

Polestar, Volvo Car Group’s performance brand, unveiled the 600hp Polestar 1, in October 2017. The Polestar 1 will roll off the production line in mid-2019. The Polestar 1 is based upon Volvo’s Scalable Platform Architecture (SPA) but approximately 50% is new and bespoke, created by Polestar’s engineers.

Driven by Polestar chief test driver Joakim Rydholm, the drive is part of the continued global launch of the Polestar brand and the Polestar 1. It’s an opportunity for enthusiasts and the public to get a closer look at the design and performance of the car as it continues its real-world performance, chassis and suspension-testing programme.

Polestar will also be present in the manufacturer area. In contrast to the camouflaged prototype, two production-specification Polestar 1 cars will be on display, representing yet another opportunity to experience the car in detail ahead of the first customer deliveries in mid-2019.

The Polestar 1 is a two-door, 2+2 seat Grand Tourer Coupé with an ‘Electric Performance Hybrid’ drivetrain. Its output of 600hp and 1000Nm of torque places the car firmly in the performance car segment. Moreover, it has a range of 150kms on pure electric power alone.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar, said that the response to the Polestar 1 from the UK and northern Europe has been fantastic and the brand see this event as a vital part of its continued ‘global handshake’ with enthusiasts and its customers around the world.