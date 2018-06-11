TVS Racing Makes Strong Start In The 2018 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

TVS Racing made a strong start to the 2018 season of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) with KY Ahamed clinching double victory in the Super Sport 165 Group B category held at Kari Motor Speedway (Coimbatore).

Race 1 saw Ahamed battle it out with his mentor and national champion Jagan Kumar and win the race despite the wet race conditions. He continued his strong form in Race 2 clinching the top spot on the podium with TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar taking second place. Jagan clocked a new lap record time (1 min 11.596 sec) at KMS, Coimbatore.

The TVS One Make Championship, hosted on the sidelines of INMRC was also held over this race weekend. The TVS One Make Championship Novice Category was won by Karthik Mateti, followed by Mohamed Shafin and AS Alexander. The TVS One Make Championship Ladies Category saw Ryhana Bee secure the podium followed by Ann Jennifer and RV Czimkay.

The Coimbatore edition of INMRC also saw the introduction of TVS One Make Championship RR 310 with the race spec Apache RR 310 making its track debut. Deepak Ravikumar took the lead in this Championship followed by S Sivanesan at P2 and Peddu Sri Harsha at P3. The TVS Young Media Racer Program, in its second edition, saw Gavin Rodrigues finish on top followed by Stephen Neil at P2 and Shahnawaz Karim at P3.

The next round of INMRC will be held at MMRT, Chennai from July 6-8, 2018.

Check out the Results below:

RACE 1 (Super Sport 165 Group B category)

1st K Y Ahamed

2nd Jagan Kumar

RACE 2 (Super Sport 165 Group B category)

1st: KY Ahamed

2nd: Deepak Ravikumar

TVS One Make Championship

RACE 1

TVS One Make Championship (Novice)

1st Karthik Mateti

2nd Mohamed Shafin

3rd A S Alexander

TVS One Make Championship RR310

1st: Yashas R L

2nd: Vivek Pillai

3rd: Peddu Sri Harsha

RACE 2

TVS One Make Championship (Novice)

1st Karthik Mateti

2nd Anand R

3rd A S Alexander

TVS One Make Championship RR310

1st Deepak Ravikumar

2nd S Sivanesan

3rd Peddu Sri Harsha

TVS One Make Championship (Ladies)

1st Ryhana Bee

2nd Ann Jenifer

3rd R V Czimkay

TVS Young Media Racer Program