Piaggio India Inaugrates New Showroom In Mumbai

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd recently announced the opening of brand-new dealerships in Mahim – South Mumbai for its iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia. The new showroom offers various products under the Vespa, Aprilia SR and Storm range. The new dealership with 1160 sq. ft. showroom and 1000 sq. ft. service workshop, has been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience which reflect the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality and experience, the new dealerships aim to reach out to maximum customers in Mumbai.

Official statements

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “The new dealership resonates with the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and customer service.”

Mr. Javid Merchant, Proprietor at Rock n Roll Motors said, “It is our pleasure to associate with Piaggio and offer their world-class, premium products to our esteemed customers. With Aprilia and Vespa, we will deliver not only world-class premium products but also extraordinary service to the aspiring youth, who are not only dynamic but also embrace international culture and are upwardly mobile.”

Dealership and Workshop Address

Rock n Roll Motors

New Mehtab Bldg, Plot No.739, Cadel Road, Near Dargah, Mahim (W), Mumbai-400016

Contact: 8898950200

Workshop Address:

Shop No.5, Ground Floor, Indu Oil Mill Compd. Hansraj Lane, Byculla Bridge, Byculla (E),

Mumbai- 400027

Contact: 7208736268

Piaggio festive offers

If you want to get yourself a Vespa or an Aprilia scooter, this might be the best time. The company is offering festive benefits which are now available until the 16th November 2020, during which customers can avail benefits of up to INR 10,000 on purchase of any Vespa and Aprilia variants which includes Vespa Facelift BS6 and Aprilia BS6 range across dealerships in the country.

The festive offer entails insurance benefit of up to INR 7000, complementary accessories worth up to INR 4000 and e-commerce booking benefit of INR 2000. Further, this Dusshera and Diwali customers can avail the first year of free service and 5 years of warranty which includes free Roadside Assistance for 2 years.