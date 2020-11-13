Indian Motorcycle Reveals Prices of 2021 Model-Year Lineup, Bookings Commenced

American motorcycle manufacturer Indian Motorcycle has officially announced prices and has started accepting bookings of its 2021 model-year lineup. The new lineup, which includes new model iterations, next-level technology upgrades, and a robust offering of genuine Indian Motorcycle accessories available at the Indian Motorcycle dealership across India. To pre-book these machines, interested customers can pay a booking amount of INR 2,00,000/- at the nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country or call on +91 9870704217.

More details

Developed in direct response to rider feedback, Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 enhancements and new offerings span across its Thunderstroke, PowerPlus, and Scout lineups.

Updates

The Roadmaster lineup is better than ever. Apple Car Play is now standard across the lineup, while Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse models feature Indian Motorcycle’s all-new Clima Command Rogue heated and cooled seat with Ride Command integration. New 2021 Scout Accessories Prep Riders for the Long Haul – Features Heated Grips, Low & Mid Wind Deflectors, Fairing Bag & Semi-Rigid Saddlebags. Indian Vintage Dark Horse Pairs Classic, Iconic Styling with Mean, Blacked-Out Attitude.

Colour options and Price of the new models

Scout: Starting at INR 16,04,664/-, available in Thunder Black, Deepwater Metallic, White Smoke, Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, Arizona Turquoise/Pearl White, Blue Slate Metallic/Cobra Silver, & Stealth Gray/Thunder Black

Scout Bobber: Starting at INR 15,67,367/-, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, Thunder Black Azure Crystal, Indy Red, & Burnt Orange Metallic

Scout Bobber Twenty: Starting at INR 16,20,702/-, available in Thunder Black, Stealth Gray, Sagebrush Smoke, & Thunder Black Smoke

Indian Vintage: Starting at INR 25,81,832/-, available in Crimson Metallic & Deep Water/Dirt Track Tan

Indian Vintage Dark Horse: Starting at INR 26,63,105/-, available in Thunder Black Smoke

Indian Springfield: Starting at INR 33,06,094/-, available in Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic & Thunder Black/Dirt Track Tan

Indian Springfield Dark Horse: Starting at INR 29,23,352/-, available in Thunder Black, Sagebrush Smoke, & White Smoke

Indian Chieftain: Starting at INR 31,67,937/-, available in Thunder Black, & Limited Radar Blue

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse: Starting at INR 33,29,286/-, available in Crimson Metallic, Stealth Gray, Thunder Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, & Titanium Smoke

Indian Chieftain Limited: Starting at INR 33,54,126/-, available in Thunder Black Pearl

Roadmaster: Starting at INR 43,21,031/-, available in Black Azure Crystal/Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Arizona Turquoise/Pearl White, Blue Slate Smoke/Thunder Black Smoke, Thunder Black Pearl, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic, Alumina Jade/Thunder Black

Roadmaster Dark Horse: Starting at INR 43,14,840/-, available in Bronze Smoke, Thunder Black Smoke, & White Smoke

Roadmaster Limited: Starting at INR 43,96,093/-, available in Crimson Metallic & Thunder Black Azure Crystal

The booking starts now and the delivery of these mean machines will begin from January 2021 onwards.