Piaggio India Commences Bookings Of The Vespa VXL And SXL Facelift, Launch Round The Corner

After showcasing the new Vespa VXL, SXL scooters at the Auto Expo 2020, Piaggio India has now opened pre-bookings. Prospective buyers can now pre-book their choice of new Vespa among the range of models available online, with a booking amount of INR 1,000/- through the company’s recently launched Vespa e-commerce platform www.shop.vespaindia.com for a contactless experience.

The scooters come powered with a BS6 compliant 125 cc or 150 cc engine. The updated Vespa models come with a host of new features to ensure an enhanced riding experience. The scooters will be officially launched soon in a few days. The company also claims of benefits worth up to Rs 2,000 for customers booking their Vespa online.

Key Design and Feature Updates

The facelifted Vespa VXL and SXL range continue to offer the key differentiations like technologically advanced Monocoque full steel body, vibrant high definition 3 coat body colours and Anti-lock braking system or Combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. Keeping in mind performance and efficiency, the new lifestyle scooter range comes equipped with features such as a five Spoke Petal design wheels with broad tyres to provide customers with comfortable riding experience.

Further, to enhance the differentiation, the sophisticated and sleek scooters are now equipped with Crystal Illumination LED headlight, centrally integrated Daytime Running extra bright beam light, USB Mobile charging port, Boot Light and adjustable rear suspension aimed at customising the rider’s comfort.

Commenting on the pre-launch booking for Vespa VXL and SXL, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We will be launching Vespa VXL and SXL Facelifts in the first half of July with the aim to strengthen our customers premium mobility experience further through our most iconic brand Vespa. Vespa continues to rediscover itself with the times and continuously creates the next level of experience retaining its iconic stature, original design and vibrancy. We are sure that our discerning consumers who are looking forward to embracing the differentiation would enjoy our new offering.”

Vespa India is one of the few scooter companies in the country that have started accepting end-to-end online bookings. In this, the customer never has to visit the dealership. That is quite a positive thing during these tricky times. The added features are expected to enhance the value of the scooters. As it is, most of the Vespa scooters are priced above the Rs 1 lakh mark and these additions will definitely be appreciated by customers.

As for the engine, there is no change expected and these will be in the same state of tune as the pre-facelift models. The Vespa 125cc engine gets fuel injection and makes 9.7hp power while the 150cc unit produces 10.2hp. Depending on the cubic capacity, the scooters also get CBS or ABS. the company further adds that the new range of 2020 Vespa Facelifts have already been shipped and will be available across all Vespa dealerships in India.