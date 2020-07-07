BMW India Introduces New-Generation Cruise Bicycles

BMW India has introduced a new fourth generation of M Cruise bicycles. The bicycle range is offered under the lifestyle segment of the Bavarian automaker. The range is offered at a starting price of Rs 1,08,747.

The design is pretty simple as with all the previous generation of bikes, however, with the current iteration, one sits up quite higher. Although the seat can be adjusted according to the rider’s preference. The video of the new bikes was uploaded by the German automaker on its social media handles.

Watch Video:

Details of the bicycle

The BMW Cruise M-Bike combines a striking colour concept inspired by the BMW M series and high-quality technical components. The hydro-formed frame and carbon elements, which make the bicycle light and strong at the same time, together ensure a unique riding feel. Additional comfort is provided by the stabilising handlebar concept and the front-sprung fork with locking system. The hydraulic disc brakes from Shimano enable precise braking even on long descents and in any weather situation.

Back in the day, ‘M’ used to stand for motorsports but now ‘M’ stands for the whole performance range and performance means the entire range uses the best materials. The bike consists of a carbon fork underneath the handle. The frame is made up of Aluminium and the seat itself sits on a carbon post which makes the bike very light.

The framework design is considered to be unique by BMW. It also uses a seven-speed gear train to multiply its speed whenever necessary and 180mm disc brakes from Shimano to bring the bike to a standstill. The brakes have been designed according to the European Union(EU) specifications. It also features continental tyres and also comes with the option to mount additional fenders.

The bike comes in two colours in the standard version- glossy silver and the frozen blue. There is also a more premium limited Carbon edition of the bike which is offered in Matte Black with carbon fibre which is retailed at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,48,291. Certainly, these bicycles could be an option for the privileged ones. In other news, the BMW G 310 twins were recently spotted testing. The G 310 R naked sports bike and the G 310 GS adventure tourer are expected to be launched in India by September this year.