Numeros Launches n – First: A Stylish EV That Blends the Fun of a Bike with the Ease of a Scooter

Numeros Motors has launched its new electric two-wheeler, called n – First in Bengaluru. It comes with a introductory price of ₹64,999 for the first 1,000 buyers. According to the company, n – First is not a regular scooter or bike but both in one. It’s made for young city riders, especially women, who are seeking something easy, stylish, and practical for daily use.
The design of the n – First was done in collaboration with Italian design house Wheelab, giving it a modern global touch while keeping the engineering fully Indian. The company claims this EV is built to be affordable, safe, and reliable.
At the launch, Shreyas Shibulal, Founder and CEO of Numeros Motors, said, the n – First is not just another EV but a new way of looking at urban travel. He added that Numeros wants to make dependable electric mobility available for everyone, not just as a luxury.
The n – First comes in five variants and two colour options — Traffic Red and Pure White. The top variant, called 3kWh i-Max+, has a certified range of 109 km. The 2.5kWh models (Max and i-Max) feature liquid-cooled lithium-ion batteries that can go up to 91 km on a single charge.
The power comes from a PMSM mid-drive motor with a chain drive to make riding smooth and efficient. It takes about 5 to 6 hours to charge the 2.5kWh battery and around 7 to 8 for the 3kWh one. The scooter also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, so its performance can be improved remotely.
Some of the key highlights include:
- 16-inch wheels for improved balance and control.
- Rigorous testing across different terrains: from Jaisalmer to Manali.
- Range up to 109 km, reducing range anxiety.
- Smart features, such as theft and tow alerts, remote lock, geo-fencing, and real-time location tracking via a dedicated mobile app.
Bookings for the n – First have commenced on the company’s website.
Numeros Motors started its operations about five years ago and was committed to promoting clean mobility in India. The n – First follows the success of the Diplos Max+, which was launched recently. Apart from this, the company is also expanding its presence across southern India with dealerships in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thrissur.
In other words, the n-First looks to be a solid choice for young riders looking for a stylish yet practical EV for daily transportation. It manages to mix the joy of a bicycle with the convenience of a scooter – a small but smart step toward greener city travel!