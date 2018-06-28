New 2018 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Launched In India

After beginning the booking process back in April 2018, Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The new 2018 Range Rover has been priced at INR 1.74 crore while the Range Rover Sport will be available for INR 99.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India).

Visually, the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport gets an all-new front grille, the clamshell bonnet, crafted out of a single sheet of aluminium is now elongated and smoother while the redesigned bonnet and fender vents on the Range Rover Sport provide for a cleaner and dynamic design. The Pixel-Laser headlights and rear LED lights add further distinction to the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Inside, the SUVs feature Semi-Aniline leather, wider seats and deeper cushioning with soft foam interlayers. The Range Rover is fitted with 60:40 bench seating as standard. A retractable power deployable centre console, part of the optional rear Executive Class seating on the Range Rover reveals a third seat in the pillion chamber, while heated arm rest, calf rest and footrest add to the luxury experience. Passenger comfort is further enhanced through features such as Extreme Passenger Seat Away and one touch recline.

Choose Long Wheelbase of [3.12] m to enjoy an additional 186 mm rear legroom. Other highlight features include a panoramic sunroof with gesture sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant’s hand movement, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, 4-zone climate and a choice of Meridian Sound systems.

The SUVs will be available with two petrol and two diesel engine options: