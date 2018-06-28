New 2018 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Launched In India
After beginning the booking process back in April 2018, Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The new 2018 Range Rover has been priced at INR 1.74 crore while the Range Rover Sport will be available for INR 99.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India).
Visually, the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport gets an all-new front grille, the clamshell bonnet, crafted out of a single sheet of aluminium is now elongated and smoother while the redesigned bonnet and fender vents on the Range Rover Sport provide for a cleaner and dynamic design. The Pixel-Laser headlights and rear LED lights add further distinction to the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.
Inside, the SUVs feature Semi-Aniline leather, wider seats and deeper cushioning with soft foam interlayers. The Range Rover is fitted with 60:40 bench seating as standard. A retractable power deployable centre console, part of the optional rear Executive Class seating on the Range Rover reveals a third seat in the pillion chamber, while heated arm rest, calf rest and footrest add to the luxury experience. Passenger comfort is further enhanced through features such as Extreme Passenger Seat Away and one touch recline.
Choose Long Wheelbase of [3.12] m to enjoy an additional 186 mm rear legroom. Other highlight features include a panoramic sunroof with gesture sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant’s hand movement, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, 4-zone climate and a choice of Meridian Sound systems.
The SUVs will be available with two petrol and two diesel engine options:
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|3.0 l TDV6 (Diesel)
|190 kW / 258 hp
|600 Nm
|4.4 l SDV8 (Diesel)
|250 kW / 335 hp
|740 Nm
|3.0 l V6 S/Charged (Petrol)
|250 kW / 335 hp
|450 Nm
|5.0 l V8 S/Charged (Petrol)
|386 kW / 518 hp
|625 Nm
Features at a glance:
- Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport take design, comfort and craftsmanship to new heights while offering exceptional performance and capability
- Electronic Air Suspension, Terrain Response 2, Twin-Speed Transfer box with Electronic Centre Differential and Adaptive Dynamics enable the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport offer capability with composure
- For Model Year 2018, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport get a new grille, redesigned clamshell bonnet and fender vents on the Range Rover Sport and choice of Matrix LED, Pixel LED and Pixel-laser LED headlights
- Stunning features include Touch Pro Duo dual screens, a 31.24 cm (12.3) Interactive Driver Display, full colour Head-up display and optional Rear Seat Entertainment systems
- Range Rover offers 250 kW and 386 kW petrol powertrain options and 190 kW and 250 kW diesel powertrain options, in Standard Wheelbase of 2.92 m or Long Wheelbase of 3.12 m
- Range Rover Sport comes in 250 kW, and 386 kW petrol powertrain options and 190 kW and 250 kW diesel powertrain options