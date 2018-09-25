Pay INR 15,20,000 to Own the Sexy Italian Beast, the 959 Panigale Corse

The Ducati 959 Panigale Corse, a pumped version of the monstrous 959 Panigale, has been launched in the Indian market with an attractive price tag of INR 15,20,000. The Indian model gets a dedicated livery, inspired by the Ducati Corse MotoGP colours and black wheels. Bookings of the new bike are now open at all Ducati dealerships in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and the bike will be displayed at the DRE track days on 13th and 14th October at the Budh International Circuit. The bike comes with a 955 cc Superquadro engine, which is Euro-4 emission norms compliant and generates 150 hp of power at 10,500 rpm and a torque of 102 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

What you get as standard with the 959 Panigale Corse is two-channel channel Bosch ABS 9MP, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ride-by-Wire (RbW). Apart from that the bike also offers three different riding modes which change the personality of the bike with the flick of a switch, the three modes are – Race, Sport and Wet. Unfortunately, the Indian model misses out on Ohlins suspensions, lithium battery, Ohlins steering damper and Ducati Performance titanium silencers by Akrapovic. Supporting this technology is an aluminium monocoque frame which has been made with the goal of demolishing the track and give you better and better lap times while keeping the weight low.

Commenting on the launch, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Panigale has always been the definite Ducati Superbike that allows biking enthusiasts to have an unparalleled experience on a race track. The 959 Panigaleembodies absolute excellence through the advanced electronics package that inspires confidence and allows riders to explore the limit. In this special Corse livery, the 959 looks much more special and unique as the paint scheme is inspired by the colours of our MotoGP bike, the Desmosedici GP 18.” Below is an image gallery of this beautiful machine.